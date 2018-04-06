RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1119 GMT April 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212737
Published: 0937 GMT April 06, 2018

Xinjiang allocates fund for rural preschool education

Xinjiang allocates fund for rural preschool education
GETTY IMAGES

Financial authorities in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has allocated 1.1 billion yuan (about $174 million) to fund preschool education in rural areas this year.

Starting from October, 2016, school fees for all public kindergartens in the rural area of Xinjiang have been paid by the government. The free-education program started in four regions in southern Xinjiang, including Kashgar, Hotan, Kizilsu Kirgiz and Aksu. It has been expanded to other rural areas, Xinhua reported.

Every year, fund for each child is 2,800 yuan ($444), covering meals, books, education expense and heating. The fund is also used to renovate kindergartens, the regional finance department said.

Apart from the special fund, other funds will also be allocated this year to support rural preschool education. 

   
KeyWords
Xinjiang
fund
rural preschool education
rural preschool
preschool education
fund for rural preschool
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0983 sec