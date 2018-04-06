Xinjiang allocates fund for rural preschool education

Financial authorities in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has allocated 1.1 billion yuan (about $174 million) to fund preschool education in rural areas this year.

Starting from October, 2016, school fees for all public kindergartens in the rural area of Xinjiang have been paid by the government. The free-education program started in four regions in southern Xinjiang, including Kashgar, Hotan, Kizilsu Kirgiz and Aksu. It has been expanded to other rural areas, Xinhua reported.

Every year, fund for each child is 2,800 yuan ($444), covering meals, books, education expense and heating. The fund is also used to renovate kindergartens, the regional finance department said.

Apart from the special fund, other funds will also be allocated this year to support rural preschool education.