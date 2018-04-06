RSS
1119 GMT April 06, 2018

Published: 0948 GMT April 06, 2018

Yemenis target Saudi Aramco Com. amid bleak prospects of peace (Video)

Yemeni fighters have started to target Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and industrial sites in retaliation for Riyadh’s ongoing war against its southern neighbor. The missile attacks, including the late Wednesday strike on Aramco Company's storage facility have been welcomed by the Yemeni public who have been bearing the brunt of the Saudi onslaught over the past three years. Press TV correspondent Mohamed al-Attab reports from Sana’a.

