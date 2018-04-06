Iran, Nakhchivan hail developing ties

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday praised reciprocal ties between Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, saying bilateral relations are developing.

Zarif made the comment as he held talks with Vasif Talibov, the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, during his official visit to the region.

“Power plant and dam construction projects have been operationalized, and there are good grounds for expansion of mutual cooperation in the fields of intensive animal farming, health, supply of pharmaceuticals and construction of drug production facilities, dispatch of doctors and export of medical equipment, tourism, facilitation of transport, food industries, and joint production,” Zarif said.

He underlined the reinforcement of banking ties, academic relations and exchange of students, facilitation of travel, and expansion of provincial ties between Nakhchivan and cities of Iran’s East and West Azarbaijan provinces.

Zarif also pointed to the selection of Iran’s Tabriz as the tourism capital and Nakhchivan as the cultural capital of the Muslim world in 2018, and said the two cities can have further cooperation in this regard.

Talibov expressed his pleasure with the visit of Zarif and his entourage to Nakhchivan, saying relations between the two sides are on the right track in various areas.

“People of Iran and Nakhchivan are easily traveling to the two republics, the number of tourists has increased, and Iranian university students are pursuing their education without any problem,” he noted.

Talibov also highlighted the significance of customs regulations in the development of bilateral relations between the two sides, calling for further expansion of cooperation in this field.