New Yorkers protest police shooting of unarmed black man

Hundreds of people marched through the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights to protest against US police for shooting an unarmed black man.

Saheed Vassell, 34, was shot and killed by police on Wednesday afternoon. The New York Police Department said it had received calls that a man was wielding a gun, but it turned out to be a metal pipe, the Guardian reported.

People blocked the corner of Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street, where Vassell was shot, chanting: “no justice, no peace”. Vassell’s mother, Lorna Vassell, was among those to address the crowd.

“Saheed came from a good family, and they had no right to shoot him down the way they did, because Saheed is no gunman,” Vassell said on Thursday night. “They murdered my son and I want justice for him.”

Vassell would regularly hang out at the corner where he was shot, residents said, and was known to suffer from mental illness.

“I gave him a dollar the day before he was shot,” said Mavis Mayfield. “Everybody in the neighborhood knew him.”

Mayfield, 70, said she had lived on the block for more than 40 years. She said she was concerned for the male members of her family.

“I got my grandkids, I got my son, my nephew, I got to look out,” she said. “All the time I worry about them. I tell my grandson all the time: ‘If the police stop, then stop and put your hands in the air.’”

The NYPD released video footage on Thursday that showed Vassell pointing the metal pipe at people on the street, along with transcripts of 911 calls from people saying a man was carrying something that looked like a gun.

When police arrived on the scene Vassell “took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers”, the NYPD chief of department, Terence Monahan, said. Four police officers, two of whom Monahan said were not in uniform, opened fire.

The New York City medical examiner’s office said on Thursday that Vassell was shot nine times, including one shot to the head and two to the chest. A number of Crown Heights residents at the rally said officers did not need to shoot Vassell fatally.

“They need to be retrained to shoot a body part, not to shoot to kill,” said Latitia Richardson, 45. “This is Crown Heights, not a third-world country.”

Speakers at the rally on Thursday repeatedly demanded that the New York police department release the names of the officers who had shot Vassell, and called for them to be prosecuted.