Puigdemont calls for dialogue with Spain as he leaves jail on bail

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont called for dialogue with the Spanish government as he left a German prison after being granted bail.

The Schleswig-Holstein district court had rejected an extradition request on a charge of rebellion for Puigdemont’s role in the campaign for Catalonia’s independence from Spain, but said extradition was possible on a lesser charge of misuse of public funds, the Guardian wrote.

Leaving prison on Friday, he called on Madrid to abandon its attempts to prosecute separatist leaders and urged it to enter into discussions with them. Puigdemont thanked prison staff as he emerged to cheers and people waving Catalan flags.

“I claim for the immediate release of all my colleagues in Spanish prisons,” he said. “It is a shame for Europe to have political prisoners. Finally, the time for dialogue has arrived.”

Puigdemont was arrested on a Spanish-issued warrant upon entering Germany on March 25, as he attempted to drive from Finland to Belgium.

The court set bail at €75,000 (£66,000). It said it considered a charge of misuse of public funds sufficient grounds for extradition, but a charge of rebellion was not, because the comparable German charge of treason specifies violence.

Puigdemont’s German lawyer, Wolfgang Schomburg, said he would continue pushing for judges to rule out his extradition on the lesser charge.

The Spanish Supreme Court is seeking his arrest on charges of rebellion and embezzlement of public funds linked to Catalonia’s October 1 referendum on whether to secede.

In an interview with opposition German lawmakers given on April 2 from the prison in Neumünster where he was detained, Puigdemont denied that he had promoted violence and insisted that all of the money used to pay for the October referendum was generated through donations.

He also said in the interview that he had been overwhelmed by offers of support from Germans, many of whom offered him a place to stay if he remained in the country.

Catalonia remains in a political deadlock over five months after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy used emergency constitutional powers to oust Puigdemont’s administration and place the region under direct rule from Madrid.