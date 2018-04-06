Iran, Zimbabwe to strengthen trade relations

Trade between Zimbabwe and Iran are set to improve under the new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said Iran's ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Ahmad Erfanian, who was speaking after meeting Acting President General Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices on Thursday, said the good political relations that exist between the two countries will help boost trade, reported southerntimesafrica.com.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the vice president during which we discussed several issues concerning the friendly relations of our countries which are growing continuously and moving from strength to strength.

"We believe that in the new dispensation a lot of new opportunities are going to open up in Zimbabwe. We want to use this opportunity to strengthen relations between the two nations. I believe that in the new dispensation we should try to indulge the private sector. I think the private sector can play an important role in developing a better business environment," he said.

Erfanian said Iranian companies which have been trying to expand cooperation in areas such as agro-related technologies, textiles, SMEs and ICTs have already begun seeking engagements with Zimbabwean countries.

"I would like to tell you that recently some Iranian companies showed their readiness to cooperate with Zimbabwe counterparts. They started negotiations and we hope we will be able to achieve our goals in relations between two countries, especially in trade," he said.

The ambassador said his country is ready to host the joint permanent commission to promote trade between the two countries. "As you are aware, more than two years ago in 2015 we had the 8th session of the joint commission in Zimbabwe and we would have the next session of the joint commission in Tehran and we are happy to welcome the Zimbabweans. We are ready to have the next commission, I think it will help promote the trade relations between the two countries," said Erfanian.

Iran has been assisting Zimbabwe in a number of areas and the majority of the investments have resulted from meetings of the joint permanent commission established in 1991.