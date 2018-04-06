RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0339 GMT April 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212754
Published: 0157 GMT April 06, 2018

Iran falls short of FIBA U17 world meet

Iran falls short of FIBA U17 world meet
Iran’s Amirhossein Yazarloo (up) scores with a slam dunk against New Zealand at the 2018 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Foshan, China, on April 6, 2018.
fiba.basketball

Sports Desk

Iran’s campaign at the 2018 FIBA U16 Asian Championship came to end in the quarterfinals on Friday, meaning the country will not participate in the 2018 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

Having topped the Group C of the competitions on the back of two victories over Macau (148-45) and Chinese Taipei (93-84), Iran squared off against New Zealand at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in the Chinese city of Foshan for a place in the semifinals.

Iran got off to a flying start to prevail in the first quarter 20-16. However, New Zealand bounced back in the subsequent quarters, edging Iranians 73-69.

Amirhossein Yazarloo made the biggest contribution to Iran’s tally with 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist while Tom Cowie stole the show for the new Zealanders, having tallied 17 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Iran faces South Korea in a 5-8 classification battle today with New Zealand taking on Australia in the semis.

The competition will finish on Sunday with all four semifinalists (China, Australia, Philippines and New Zealand) having already booked their places in the U17 World Cup which will take place in Argentina next June and July.

 

   
KeyWords
FIBA U17
Iran
Amirhossein Yazarloo
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0790 sec