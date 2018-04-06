Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds' to open FIff 2018

The 36th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) will start on April 19 with the screening of Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, 'Beyond the Clouds' is scheduled for release on April 20 in 34 territories across the world in addition to India, fajriff.com reported.

The film will hit over 70 screens across the Persian Gulf region in places such as Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. The film will also be released in the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Singapore and South Africa, among other countries.

'Beyond the Clouds', produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, narrates the story of a brother and sister who grow up in a Mumbai slum. When Tara (Mohanan) is arrested on charges of attempted murder, her bond with her brother Amir (Khatter) is put to test.

The film has been featured in international film festivals since 2017.

Majidi (born 1959 in Tehran) is an Iranian film director, producer, and screenwriter who started his career as an actor. In his films, Majidi touches on many themes and genres and has won numerous international awards. In 1998, Majidi directed 'Children of Heaven', which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Though it lost to the Italian film 'Life Is Beautiful' by Roberto Benigni, 'Children of Heaven' is the first Iranian film to have been nominated by the Academy.

Majidi has directed several other feature films since 'Children of Heaven': 'The Color of Paradise' in 2000, Baran in 2001, and 'The Willow Tree' in 2005 (alternate English title 'One Life More'). In 2008, Majidi's acclaimed film 'The Song of Sparrows' won Silver Bear for Best Actor (Reza Naji) in Berlin Film Festival. He also directed 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' — a blockbuster about the birth of Islam. His film selected by Iran as its contender for the 2016 Academy Awards.

Presided over by Iranian scriptwriter and director Reza Mirkarimi, the event's 36th edition will be held from April 19-27 at Tehran's Charsou Cineplex.