'Are You Volleyball' awarded at Al-Nahj Int'l Film Festival

A medium-length film by Mohammad Bakhshi, 'Are You Volleyball' won the third prize at the Al-Nahj International Film Festival which was organized by a Karbala satellite TV station.

According to IRNA, Koroush Zarei and Farbia Kosari received plaques of honor for their roles in the film.

The festival began on April 1 and ended on April 5 and hosted 91 films. After Iraq, Iran with 28 titles had the highest number of participating films.

The film's counselor Ahmad Shojaian received the award on behalf of its cast.

'Are You Volleyball' is about a group of Arab refugees who arrive at the border of an English speaking country only to find that the border closed. The refugees get involved in a quarrel with the security guards and events take a different turn.

Prominent figures from the worlds of sports, film and television were present at the festival on the concluding night of Sport Movies & TV. Italy's Culture and Tourism Minister Dario Franceschini and the Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala attended the closing ceremony.

The film had earlier won a Guirlande of Honor award in the movies category at the 35th Sport Movies & TV Festival in Milan.

Al-Nahj International Film Festival invited filmmakers specializing in short films that could be fiction, documentaries or animation to take part in the event.