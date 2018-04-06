Iran warns of 'special surprise' if nuclear deal ditched

German FM vows ‘considerable efforts’ to protect deal

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi warned of a "special surprise" if the Trump administration goes ahead with its threat to scuttle the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The enemies should know that in case of a JCPOA rollback – even though we are never looking for such a situation – special conditions will arise, and when the high-ranking officials decide, there will be a special surprise for those who scuttle the agreement," he said Thursday, Press TV reported.

"We are seriously looking to preserve our national interests and sovereignty, but if the United States withdraws and Europe and other great powers retreat from this agreement, we will definitely do something different," he added.

Salehi described US President Donald Trump as a businessman who has mixed trade with politics, trying to advance his agendas in the international arena with his unpredictable decisions.

Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from an accord between Tehran and six world powers, signed in 2015 before he took office.

In January, he decided to stick with JCPOA for now, but gave the European signatories a May 12 deadline to "fix the terrible flaws" of the accord or he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief on Iran.

Other parties to the agreement, namely Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France, have all criticized Trump’s hostile views, saying the deal is sound and has proven to be functioning.

‘Considerable efforts’

Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday his government will exert “considerable efforts” to protect the Iran nuclear deal despite Berlin’s doubts about Iran’s ballistic missiles program and its role in the region.

In a visit to Jordan, Heiko Maas called for a “firewall” between the nuclear deal and other issues related to Iran, AP reported.

Maas visited Israel to discuss French, German and British efforts to prevent a US exit from the deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Merkel to visit Trump

A senior US official said on Thursday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the US president on April 27 as differences over the nuclear deal with Iran and trade cast a shadow over the transatlantic relationship, Reuters reported.

Merkel’s visit to the United States, first reported by mass-selling daily Bild, will also take place shortly before the May 12 deadline.

Her office had no immediate comment on the planned visit.

Late last month, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that Trump is “prepared to potentially withdraw” from the Iran deal if changes to the agreement are not made, Press TV wrote.

Iran maintains that it will not renegotiate JCPOA, an international document endorsed by the Security Council Resolution 2231.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities, has repeatedly verified Tehran's full commitment to its side of the bargain.