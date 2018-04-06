Heynckes keen to limit Bayern's title celebrations

There will be no Bayern Munich celebrations should the German giant secure the Bundesliga title with victory over Augsburg on Saturday, according to coach Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern makes the short trip to the WWK Arena knowing a 23rd top-flight win of the season would see the Bavarians become champions for a sixth campaign in a row, FourFourTwo magazine reported.

Heynckes is focused on securing those three points, but he will not allow too much celebration, with matters such as the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla also at hand.

Bayern – which is also in the DFB-Pokal semifinals – holds a 2-1 lead after the first game in Spain and Heynckes does not want his squad's focus to slip by rejoicing in a title triumph.

"In 2013 we won the Champions League and people wanted to celebrate, but I cancelled all of that [to focus on the DFB-Pokal final]," said the 72-year-old.

"That is what we'll do this time.

"On Sunday morning we have to train again, and on Monday we focus on the second leg versus Sevilla.

"We'll find an opportunity to celebrate later and do it hard!"

Heynckes is not taking it for granted that Bayern will stroll to victory over Augsburg, though, and knows his side will have to dig deep to confirm top spot this weekend.

"We can win the championship and that is our goal tomorrow, but I know that Augsburg is playing well this season," he said.

"They have 36 points, they have a coach who has a good match plan, he always does an outstanding job.

"They are an ambitious team with an ambitious manager, it doesn't make it easy for us."

Bayern won the reverse clash 3-0 in November and enjoyed a stunning 6-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund last time out in the league.