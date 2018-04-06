Iran calls for enhanced military ties with Pakistan, Serbia

Iran’s defense minister underlined the need for expansion of defense and military cooperation with Islamabad and Belgrade during the separate talks with his Pakistani and Serbian counterparts in Russia.

During the meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastgir Khan on the sidelines of the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Pakistan, as a friendly and neighboring country, enjoys a special position in Iran’s foreign policy, calling for closer Tehran-Islamabad cooperation in the field of defense and technology.

He also called for a united regional front against Washington’s meddlesome policies, saying, “Through their sinister plots, the Americans have created instability, insecurity and chaos in the region.”

His Pakistani counterpart highlighted the security threats facing West Asia, saying that the two neighbors should increase their interactions to tackle regional problems.

In Moscow, Hatami also held talks with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin.

Given the geopolitical importance of Iran and Serbia, “defense cooperation between the two countries could greatly contribute to regional security and stability,” Hatami emphasized.

The Serbian minister, in turn, highlighted friendly relations between the two countries, praising Iran’s policies for the promotion of peace in the region.

Vulin also voiced his country’s readiness to strengthen ties with Iran in various spheres.

The Iranian defense minister denounced the United States for failing to respect international agreements, saying Washington is now seeking to deprive Iran of the benefits of its 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Under baseless pretexts and due to its lack of commitment to international accords, the US is making efforts to prevent our country from [collecting] the dividends of this deal,” Hatami added.

The Iranian defense chief also called on the global community and the American public to pressure the White House for violating its commitments under the JCPOA.

Hatami also held separate talks with Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Saken Adilkhanovich Zhasuzakov on the sidelines of the Moscow forum.

During the meeting, Hatami blamed the policies of US and Israel for the spread of terrorism and extremism in the region.