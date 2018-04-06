Envoy urges settlement of UK spy poisoning case via CWC

Iran’s envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) proposed that procedures of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) be used to settle a row between Russia and the UK over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal.

Addressing the 57th meeting of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague, Alireza Jahangiri stressed the need for a negotiated solution to the dispute between Russia and the West over the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in southern England, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury on March 4, after they were poisoned with what London says was a Russia-made nerve agent.

Russia, at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, warned the British government it was "playing with fire" with accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of the Russian former official and his daughter in the United Kingdom, CNN reported.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia blasted the UK, calling the allegations against Russia a "fake story."

The Russian UN diplomat warned "we have told our British colleagues that they are playing with fire and they will be sorry."

On Wednesday, the Russian delegation called for an extraordinary session of the Executive Council of OPCW on the issue.

In his speech, Jahangiri also strongly condemned use of chemical weapons at any circumstances and stressed that Iran has been one of the main victims of these weapons, IRNA reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, any time, and under any circumstances and those responsible for such an act as well as their supporters must be held accountable”.

“We are of the view that the defined procedure in the convention could apply to the ‘Skirpal case’ too. The Islamic Republic of Iran as an active state party to the convention believes that politicization of any issue in the context of the CWC is not in favor of states parties and endangers the credibility of the OPCW. There is no doubt that the fact will emerge in future and the ambiguity will fade away.”

It is highly expected that the states parties in any suspicious case which deserves to be considered by the OPCW, present their concrete documents to assist the organization on its work in making the case clear. It is obvious that following of this approach will certainly help us to avoid prejudgment and accusation toward other states parties.