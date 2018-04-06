Reds eager to have Salah fit for Everton

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool is "trying everything" to get Mohamed Salah fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with rival Everton, but he does not yet know if his 38-goal talisman will be available.

The in-form Egypt winger hobbled out of Wednesday's stunning 3-0 Champions League win against Manchester City to spark fears among the Anfield faithful ahead of the Merseyside derby, FourFourTwo magazine reported.

Klopp is desperate to have Salah available at Goodison Park, but was still unsure of his condition on Friday.

"We are trying everything to make him available," said the Reds boss. "There are still 23 hours to go until we start, so let's see what happens."

Pressed again on whether Liverpool might risk Salah given circumstances, Klopp replied, "I cannot make Mo available because it's the derby. That's not possible. I don't think our supporters want that.

"If he is a doubt, he will not play. If he is not 100 percent fit, he will not be involved."

Salah scored in the reverse fixture in December, Wayne Rooney's late leveler ensuring it ended 1-1.