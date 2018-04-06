Palestinian killed as new clashes erupt along Gaza fence

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday as thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza fence a week after a similar demonstration led to the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also reported that some 40 Palestinians were wounded by around mid-afternoon, AFP reported.

Palestinians burned mounds of tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers over the fence, who responded with tear gas and live fire.

Thousands of protesters gathered in locations in the east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the blockaded Palestinian enclave, and east of Gaza City.

However, the number of protesters was lower than last week, when a demonstration by tens of thousands led to clashes in which Israeli forces killed 19 Palestinians.

The tire fires were meant to be a smokescreen from Israeli snipers, and thick black smoke covered the border area in some places.

"I will be a martyr today. I will cross the border," said Ahmed Abu Ghali, 20, who held up his shirt to show his still seeping wound from last week that required 40 stitches.

"I was wounded last Friday but escaped yesterday from hospital," said the protester at the rally east of Khan Yunis.

Israel had warned that its open-fire rules would remain unchanged for Friday's protests.

But it has faced mounting criticism over its use of live fire, and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for restraint.

The toll of those killed and wounded on March 30 – more than 750 people were injured by gunfire, according to Gaza's health ministry – has led to criticism of Israel. There were no Israeli casualties.

Palestinians say protesters were shot while posing no threat to soldiers, and unverified videos that have spread online have fueled their accusations.

The videos include one appearing to show a man carrying a tire shot while running away from the fence.

Human Rights Watch has called the actions by the Israeli soldiers "calculated" and illegal.

Guterres and the European Union have called for an independent investigation, which Israel has outright rejected.