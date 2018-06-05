Junior Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers capture Temo Kazarashvili title

Junior Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have exhibited splendid performances at the Temo Kazarashvili tournament in Georgia, and clinched the title at the conclusion of the international sports event.

On Sunday, Iran won the team title in the southeastern Georgian city of Rustavi, having gained 209 points.

Athletes from Turkey tallied 186 points and ranked second. They were followed by Azerbaijanis in the third place, who managed to notch 146 points.

Iranian wrestlers Sajjad Abbaspour, Iman Mohammadi, Hossein Ghasemi, Mohammad Mehdi Hadavand and Mohammad Naqousi stood first in the 48-kilogram, 51-kilogram, 65-kilogram, 71-kilogram and 80-kilogram weight categories respectively, Presstv reported.

Amirhossein Khansari and Milad Rezanejad clinched silver in the 55-kilogram and 60-kilogram sections as well.

Moreover, Amirreza Dehbozorgi, Amir Abdi and Kamran Arqash pocketed three bronze medals in the 45-kilogram, 51-kilogram and 65-kilogram weight classes.

The Temo Kazarashvili tournament kicked off on June 2, 2018, and finished the following day.