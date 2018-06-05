US must reach accord with Russia, China for global peace: Analyst

James Jatras made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday while commenting on a report which says the United States plans to sharply reduce the number of American Special Operations forces in Africa as part of a new Pentagon strategy that focuses on countering “rising threats” from Russia and China.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered a review of America’s elite commando missions in recent weeks which could see counterterrorism forces in Africa slashed by as much as half over the next three years, The New York Times reported on Monday, Presstv Reported.

The review was issued amid an ongoing assessment of Special Operations forces worldwide after four American service members were killed during an ambush in Niger last year.

The US has currently more than 7,300 Special Operations troops deployed to 92 countries, with many conducting shadow wars against militants in Yemen, Libya, Somalia and elsewhere.

“On the one hand I think there is something positive about ending reduction we have our presence in third world countries or around the greater Middle East -- much of which by the way is conducted quiet illegally,” Jatras said.

“But it’s not a good thing if this is done simply to shift resources to be deployed against Russia and China. Unfortunately, this is in keeping with the new National Security Strategy… that proclaimed great power rivalry of the sorts we saw perhaps in the 1914 to 1939 is now back on the agenda,” he stated.

The Trump administration released the National Security Strategy in December, calling nuclear weapons “the foundation of our strategy to preserve peace and stability by deterring aggression against the United States.”

Jatras said that “we can give some points for honesty and say: Well, now at least the pretence that American foreign policy is based on fighting a war against terrorism is off the table but setting the stage for the new great power conflict between the United States, and our allies and the Russians and Chinese and the others is not exactly a positive way to go.”

“It is utterly imperative that we come to an accord with Russia and China and the new understanding of a stable and peaceful world,” he concluded.