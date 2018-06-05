Iran, US share spoils in 2018 IBSA Goalball World Championships

On Monday evening, the game between the two sides in the southern Swedish city of Malmö ended in an eight-all tie.

Earlier in the day, the visually-challenged Iranian sportsmen had gone down to a 4-7 defeat at the hands of Brazil.

The Iranian men’s national goalball team is scheduled to play Canada and Japan respectively in its next matches on Tuesday, Presstv Reported.

The 2018 IBSA Goalball World Championships started on June 3, and will finish on June 9, 2018.

The Iranian outfit is pitted against Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, Japan and the United States in Pool B of the tournament.

Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Lithuania, Sweden and Turkey are drawn in Pool A.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for male and female athletes with a visual impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has bells embedded in it into the opponents' goal.

Teams alternate throwing or rolling the ball from one end of the playing area to the other, and players remain in the area of their own goal in both defense and attack. Players must use the sound of the bell to judge the position and movement of the ball. Games consist of two 12-minute halves.