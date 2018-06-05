RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0750 GMT June 05, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216214
Published: 1014 GMT June 05, 2018

Bomb attacks kill 9 in Niger

Bomb attacks kill 9 in Niger

At least nine people have been killed in several bombing attacks in southeastern Niger, near the border with Nigeria.

A local official said on Tuesday that three attacks occurred in Diffa late on Monday.

“Three suicide bombers blew themselves up. For the moment, there are nine dead and some wounded,” an elected member of the Diffa Region told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Two of the assailants were female, the elected representative said, adding that they attacked separate parts of the city, Presstv reported.

A seminary school located in one of Diffa’s popular districts where young Muslims were taught the Holy Quran was one of the places targeted, according to the source.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But Diffa is frequently targeted by the Boko Haram terrorist group, which is mainly based in neighboring Nigeria.

The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Nigeria and its neighboring countries of Niger, Chad, and Cameroon in the past years.

The attacks have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and caused millions to flee their homes.

In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.

The United Nations has previously warned that the areas affected by Boko Haram militancy face humanitarian crises.

   
KeyWords
Bomb
attacks
Niger
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6129 sec