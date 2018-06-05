Queiroz names Iran team for 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign

Head coach of the Iran men's national football team Carlos Queiroz has announced the names on the final roster of the squad for the forthcoming fixtures at the 2018 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia.

The 65-year-old Portuguese picked Amir Abedzadeh, Alireza Beiranvand and Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri as goalkeepers.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Seyyed Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Pejman Montazeri, Morteza Pouraliganji and Ramin Rezaeian have joined the Iranian outfit, domestically known as Team Melli, as defenders.

Vahid Amiri, Ashkan Dejagah, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeed Ezzatollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Ehsan Hajsafi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Masoud Shojaei and Mehdi Torabi will be playing as midfielders, Presstv reported.

Moreover, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Reza Ghoochannejhad and Mehdi Taremi have been selected to play as forwards during Team Melli’s upcoming matches.

During the official 2018 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony at Kremlin State Palace in the Russian capital city of Moscow on December 1 last year, Team Melli joined the Portugal national football team, nicknamed A Selecção, Spain’s La Furia Roja and Atlas Lions of Morocco in the preliminary round of the tournament.

The host nation, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay form Group A in the upcoming quadrennial international sports event.

France is drawn in Group C, and is pitted against Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria are drawn in Group D.

Group E consists of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

While the 2014 FIFA World Cup champion Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea shape Group F, Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England are in Group G.

Group H has Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15. Russia will open the event against Saudi Arabia in a Group A fixture at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities.

Iran will start its World Cup campaign against Morocco at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 15.