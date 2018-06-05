US-led coalition warplanes pound northeastern Syria, kill ten civilians

Nearly a dozen civilians have lost their lives when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group carried out a series of aerial assaults in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that the US-led aerial attacks targeted al-Jazaa village north of Dashisha town and near the border with Iraq, leaving ten people dead.

The sources added that there were women and children among the fallen victims.

The US-led military aircraft have reportedly intensified their attacks against the al-Shadadi area of Hasakah province over the past few days, destroying many residential buildings and displacing hundreds of local residents, Presstv reported.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that at least 12 people had been killed the previous night as airstrikes and artillery fire by the Western military contingent struck the village of Hidaj, which is located in the southern sector of the province and controlled by Daesh.

The Britain-based monitor added that the civilians, including two women and their children, belonged to the same family.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying Daesh.

On May 2, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in two separate letters addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and former rotating President of the UN Security Council Joanna Wronecka, called on the Security Council to take an immediate action, and stop war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by the US-led force in the war-ravaged Arab country.

The letters further noted that the US-led coalition continued to target Syrian people, and systematically supported the remnants of terrorist groups.

“The only objective of this alliance is to undermine the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of [the] Syrian Arab Republic and to prolong the current crisis in Syria in flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions, which stress the need for preservation of a united Syria,” they pointed out.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry then urged the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities regarding establishment of international peace and security.

The letters also demanded an end to the presence of US and other foreign forces on the Syrian soil, asking the Security Council to devise mechanisms aimed at preventing the United States of America from implementing its divisive plots and plundering Syria’s wealth.