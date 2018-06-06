Guatemalans continue rescue work in wake of eruption

Guatemalan rescue workers continues their search Tuesday, June 5, for survivors and victims of the deadly pyroclastic flows from a volcanic eruption over the weekend, even as a new explosion at the Fuego volcano prompted emergency services to order evacuations from the surrounding areas and the death toll rose further.

National disaster agency ordered the evacuations and said that hot gas and molten rock were descending from the volcano. More than 70 deaths have been reported since the volcano, whose name means "fire" in Spanish, erupted on Sunday.

Rescue workers were in the town of San Miguel de los Lotes on Tuesday, June 5, to search for survivors and recover the bodies of victims.

A local resident, Rony Rocael, said his daughter was missing and he was assisting the efforts in the hopes of finding her or recovering her body, Presstv reported.

Rains are expected to continue to complicate searches in the coming days, a pokesperson said. Structures and trees at the base of the Fuego volcano were completely coated in brown and grey.

Fuego, one of several active volcanoes out of 34 in the Central American country, is near the colonial city of Antigua, a UNESCO world heritage site that has survived several volcanic eruptions. The latest activity is mostly on the far side of the volcano, facing the Pacific coast.

The eruption on Sunday sent columns of ash and smoke 6.2 miles (10 km) into the sky, dusting several regions with ash. More than 3,200 people have been evacuated, CONRED said.