Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island: White House

The White House has announced that the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held on Singapore's southern island of Sentosa.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that "the venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality."

The city-state has declared a central region which hosts its foreign ministry, the American embassy and several upscale hotels, as a special zone from June 10 to 14.

The Singapore government has announced to increase security and said police will make stricter checks of people and personal belongings and prohibited items such as public address systems and remotely piloted aircraft system in the area, Presstv reported.

Kim has said he is committed to the high-stakes summit with Trump, the first such meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president.

The summit announcement came in March after several months of unprecedented cordial diplomacy between South and North Koreas, which had been adversaries for decades.

The United States, which has substantial presence in South Korea, was on a war footing with the North over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

The development resurrected hopes that Trump and Kim could try to find a solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula that has escalated over the past year.

Trump is expected to press demands that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons program. Kim has said his country is committed to "denuclearization" in some form, but it is not clear what the US will offer to the North for it to bargain away its defense capabilities.