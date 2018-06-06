US committed grievous war crimes in Syria: American writer

The United States is destroying Syria where it has committed grievous war crimes, says Stephen Lendman, an American journalist, writer and political analyst based in Chicago.

In an interview with Press TV on Tuesday, Lendman also said that the Takfiri group Daesh is the US creation and American terror bombing in Syria and Iraq is defiantly a war crime.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday that US-led bombing against Daesh terrorists in Syria's Raqqah last year broke international law by endangering the lives of civilians.

The US did not take sufficient account of civilians or take the precautions measures to minimize casualties while attacking Raqqah in 2017, according to Amnesty, Presstv reported.

Amnesty interviewed 112 civilian residents of Raqqah during field research there in February, while investigating the sites of 42 air, artillery and mortar strikes.

“Amnesty International really understated the gravity of what went on in Raqqah” last year, Lendman told Press TV.

“I wrote a lot about Raqqah. They are late to the game. They should’ve read my articles, and I would have saved them the trouble of writing the report,” he stated.

“America’s rape and destruction of Raqqah, as I put it many times in my writings, has nothing, nothing whatsoever to do with fighting ISIS, or Daesh. It has everything to do with destroying Syria -- piece of infrastructure by piece of infrastructure, massacring civilians,” the analyst said.

“Amnesty I believe made the comments that America’s actions in Raqqah may have amounted to war crimes. There is not ‘may’ about it. These were grievous war crimes. There’s simply no doubt about that,” he noted.

“The city was absolutely raped and destroyed. The same thing was done to Mosul in Iraq. Countless thousands, maybe tens of thousands civilians in these two cities were massacred by US-led what I call terror bombing. This is exactly what it is. It’s continuing. It went on grievously in Raqqah, but it goes on almost every day in Syria,” the activist said.

“And at the moment I am not sure what exactly America is doing in Iraq, probably will stoke up trouble there as well. But ISIS is a US creation. America supports ISIS. Britain supports ISIS. Israel supports ISIS. France supports ISIS. I don’t think Amnesty International said anything about that. Again they should read my articles and then know what’s going on,” he observed.

“They go so far that they don’t go too far, because they might harm their funding,” the veteran commentator said.

“The campaign against Raqqah by the Pentagon forces – they did about 90 percent of the terror bombing, which really is a horrendous war crime. One of the great war crimes it will be recounted with history if is told correctly as it will be. It’s already [not] being told correctly but it will be maybe with honest historians when they write about war in Syria and Iraq, what went on in Mosul. But again ISIS is the US creation and US terror bombing is a war crime,” he concluded.