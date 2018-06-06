Malaysia’s Central Bank governor resigns as corruption probe continues

Malaysia’s Central Bank governor has resigned, as the country’s new attorney-general sets his priority to fight “alleged wrongdoers” in a high-level graft scandal in the country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he had accepted the resignation of Muhammad Ibrahim.

The prime minister added that he would meet the country’s monarch, King Muhammad V, as soon as possible to discuss the appointment of a new governor for the bank, Presstv reported.

Also on Monday, the newly-appointed Attorney General Tommy Thomas said his first priority would be to institute criminal and civil action against the “alleged wrongdoers” in the graft scandal that centers around state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“The government’s first and immediate priority is all matters pertaining to 1MDB,” Thomas told reporters on his first day in office. “I have studied all the papers in that scandal. We will institute criminal and civil proceedings in our courts against the alleged wrongdoers.”

It was not clear whether the Central Bank governor resigned over the scandal.

Najib established the 1MDB, and the corruption scandal was widely viewed as the main reason for his defeat in general elections in May.

Prime Minister Mohamad has set up a task force to probe allegations that billions of dollars were stolen from the sovereign wealth fund.

The state fund is also the subject of global money-laundering probes.

In the meantime, Najib has been barred from leaving the country.

Since his ouster, police have searched several properties linked to the former prime minister. In one raid, police found several suitcases filled with cash and jewels, in addition to hundreds of expensive luxury handbags, reportedly belonging to the former prime minister’s wife.

Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, was herself questioned by agents at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday. Rosmah’s alleged opulent lifestyle and shopping sprees have angered Malaysians, who have struggled to cope with rising living costs over the past decade.