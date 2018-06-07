UN expert says Trump worsening US income inequality

The United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights has blasted the growing income inequality between the wealthy and poor in the United States, insisting in a new report that the world’s richest country “is now moving full steam ahead to make itself even more unequal.”

The UN human rights office in Geneva said Monday that Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur who acts as a watchdog on extreme poverty around the world, prepared a report on the US that faults "successive administrations" in the White House for failing to uphold treaty commitments to economic and social rights.

Alston, an Australian-born human rights practitioner and law professor at New York University, specifically criticized the $1.5 trillion tax cuts that US President Donald Trump has declared as a key accomplishment of his administration, saying the plan approved in December "benefited the wealthy and worsened inequality."

Alston, who was commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council, built the report around a two-week trip to the states of California, Georgia, West Virginia and Alabama, as well as Washington, DC, and the US territory of Puerto Rico, Presstv reported.

The international law scholar acknowledged that "no magic recipe" exists to end acute poverty.

"At the end of the day, however, particularly in a rich country like the United States, the persistence of extreme poverty is a political choice made by those in power," Alston wrote. "With political will, it could readily be eliminated."

Ultimately, he concluded that American democracy is being "steadily undermined" by individuals and organizations in that hold power. He criticized "caricatured narratives" that elevate the rich to the drivers of economic progress, and stereotypes that paint the poor as "wasters, losers and scammers."

Alston called on the United States to "decriminalize the poor." He cited findings by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that judges in 26 states had issued arrest warrants for alleged debtors at the request of private debt collectors, saying such moves were illegal and violated human rights standards.

He decried how the world's biggest economic powerhouse neglects its poor. "The United States already leads the developed world in income and wealth inequality, and it is now moving full steam ahead to make itself even more unequal," he wrote.

"The way in which people living in poverty are treated across the US system amounts to a violation, in effect, of their civil and political rights," he said. "The Trump administration is frantically exacerbating the situation, but it's true that much of what I describe pre-dated it."