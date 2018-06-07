RSS
0902 GMT June 07, 2018

Published: 0347 GMT June 07, 2018

Explosion in Baghdad leaves 10 people dead, 19 injured

Explosion in Baghdad leaves 10 people dead, 19 injured

Death toll in an explosion in eastern Baghdad Wednesday night rose to 10 while 19 others were wounded, according to news sources.

The sources also reported wide scale devastations around the site of explosion which demolished several nearby houses. The toll may further rise since some people might be trapped under the debris, IRNA reported.

Security and hospital sources could not be reached for comment.

The information dissemination center of Baghdad police in a statement blamed the incident on the blast of a war ammunition depot inside a husseiniyeh in Sadr township. It said investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion.

Over the past year, relative security and calm have prevailed in most major and central parts of the Iraqi capital except for a few sporadic terrorist attacks.

   
