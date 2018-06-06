Giuliani in Israel: Kim got 'on his knees, begged' for Trump meeting

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got “on his hands and knees and begged” for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, suggesting a similar policy towards Palestinians.

Trump abruptly called off the meeting with a letter last month, leading to such reaction from Kim, Giuliani suggested at a conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal initially reported.

“Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” he said.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore.

Giuliani, who is an attorney for the president, recommended the Trump administration to adopt the same approach with Palestinians, Presstv reported.

“They also said they were going to go to nuclear war with us, they were going to defeat us in a nuclear war,” Giuliani said. “We said we’re not going to have a summit under those circumstances.”

‘Kim worried about assassination’

The summit will be held in the Capella Hotel on the exclusive resort of Sentosa, a tiny Singaporean island covered in golf courses that was once a pirate hangout.

“A lot of relationships being built, a lot of negotiations going on before the trip,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens. But it’s very important — it’ll be a very important couple of days.”

The venue for the summit has been picked over the high security that it reportedly has.

“The location of Capella hotel, which is separated from [the] mainland, may serve as a virtual wall to keep out security threats from approaching the summit,” Singaporean national security researcher Muhamamad Faizal Abdul Rahman told This Week in Asia.

According to US officials speaking to Bloomberg, the North Korean leader is specifically concerned about an assassination attempt.