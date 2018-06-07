Unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran may end US-EU alliance: Analyst

America’s unilateral sanctions against Russia and Iran at the expense of European Union interests can exacerbate the growing discord between the US and EU and the lead to the disintegration on the NATO military alliance, according to E. Michael Jones, an American scholar and political analyst in Indiana.

“This [US unilateral sanctions] goes to the heart of Europe’ relationship with the United States and the rest of the world,” said Jones, a writer, former professor, media commentator and the current editor of the Culture Wars magazine,

“If the United States forces the issue and imposes sanctions on a country like Germany for following through on the completion of the Nord Stream pipeline, it will cause the collapse of NATO because Germany can not back down on this issue,” Jones told Press TV on Wednesday.

“This is life threatening issue for Germany,” he added. “Germany needs energy; they do not have enough energy to run their sophisticated industrial infrastructure.”

Major European powers as well as the European Union have written a letter to the United States, urging Washington not to go ahead with its planned “secondary sanctions” against European firms doing business in Iran, Presstv reported.

Foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini addressed the message to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday, reported The Wall Street Journal, which has reviewed the letter dated June 4.

The secondary bans, which US President Donald Trump administration plans to enforce, would affect foreign companies conducting business with third countries.

Washington has already re-introduced its nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran. It did so last month after unilaterally pulling out of a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord with Tehran, despite warnings and criticisms from the other signatories – France, the UK, Germany, China and Russia – and the European Union.

The ministers said their governments seek to keep up the sanctions relief against Tehran despite Washington’s withdrawal from the deal.