Jordan protesters press on, some unions strike after new PM appointed

Hundreds of people pressed ahead with protests in Jordan’s capital on Wednesday and some unions went on strike despite King Abullah replacing his prime minister to defuse public anger.

Government plans to raise taxes have sparked the largest protests in years in Jordan, a U.S. ally that has mostly escaped years of regional turmoil.Rallies in Amman, the capital, and other cities have brought thousands onto the streets, snowballing since unions first called a strike a week ago, Reuters reported.

Many unions pulled out of Wednesday’s walkout, a day after the king appointed former World Bank economist Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government and urged talks over tax hikes.

Public resentment has grown since the government ended bread subsidies and hiked the general sales tax this year under a plan driven by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut Jordan’s $37 billion debt.

Jordan will ask the IMF for more time to implement reforms after the protests showed that pushing the country beyond its means risked instability, officials said.He will now begin consultations to form a new government after Hani Mulki resigned as prime minister.

Still, on Wednesday, more than 1,000 protesters demonstrated well beyond midnight, waving flags and shouting, “Bread, freedom, social justice.”Several people fainted, and police said that a man who stabbed an officer had been taken into custody.Security forces appeared to detain some demonstrators and blocked roads to stop the protesters from reaching the nearby Cabinet office.Shops and pharmacies shut down for a few hours on Wednesday, hanging signs that said, “I’m taking part in the strike” but life in the capital mostly went on as usual.

Unions of doctors, engineers, and lawyers mainly took part in the walkout, which drew smaller crowds than previous demonstrations. Hundreds of people holding flags and picket signs converged outside the headquarters of the Professional Unions Association, demanding an end to the planned income tax law.

Widely seen as a unifying force, the king has said the new cabinet must review the entire tax system and hold dialogue over the bill with political parties, unions and civil society.