Iran's Rouhani to leave Tehran for China on Friday

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will leave Tehran for China on Friday (June 8) to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the Iranian envoy in Beijing said on Thursday.

'The visit will have three parts—participating in the SCO summit, talks with the Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting, and talks with some other heads of SCO Member States,' Ali-Asghar Khaji told, according to IRNA.



President Rouhani will also attend a banquet to be hosted by his Chinese counterpart, as well as the ceremony of signing cooperation documents between Iran and China, according to the ambassador.



'Four documents will be signed on fighting narcotics and organized crimes, Iran's role in 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, stock exchange and security cooperation, and academic cooperation,' Khaji said.



During the visit to last until June 10, the Iranian president will also meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin.



SCO is an international organization founded on June 15, 2001, in China's Shanghai.



The heads of eight member states- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan- as well as those of the four observer states- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia- will attend the summit that is to be held from June 9-10.



Rouhani is attending the upcoming 18th summit of SCO in Qingdao upon an invitation by his Chinese counterpart.