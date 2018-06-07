RSS
0901 GMT June 07, 2018

News ID: 216282
Published: 0729 GMT June 07, 2018

Iran women’s 3x3 basketball team off to Philippines for 2018 World Cup

The Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team has departed for the Philippines to take part in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

The Iranian outfit during the five-day event, which is scheduled to kick off at the multi-purpose and indoor Philippine Arena in Bocaue on June 8, consists of Mozhgan Khodadadi, Saeedeh Ali, Kimia Yazdan-Tehrani and Masoumeh Emaeilzadeh, presstv.ir reported.

 They are under the tutelage of Nika Beyk-Liklee as the head coach.

The 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup will run between June 8 and June 12, 2018. It will be co-organized by Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA).

The Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team has been drawn along with Andorra, Russia, Uganda and the United States in Pool C of the forthcoming tournament.

The Czech Republic is pitted against Italy, Malaysia, Turkmenistan and Venezuela in Pool A.

Pool B comprises Argentina, China, France, Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Spain shape Pool D.

The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.

The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA, and the highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.

   
