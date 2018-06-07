Rouhani urges participation in Quds Day rallies

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the liberation of the holy city of Quds is the sacred cause of the Iranian people and Muslims all over the world, calling on all Iranians to take part in the Quds Day rallies.

The Quds Day this year is a special day, since this year is the 70th anniversary of the occupation of Palestine territories, and the holy land, contrary to all international law, has been recognized as the capital of the Zionist occupier regime by the US, Rouhani said on the eve of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, designated as the Quds Day by late Imam Khomeini, presstv.ir reported.



'Also, this year, we have been witnessing further oppression and crimes against the Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza, and, on the other hand, we have seen that the heads of the Zionist regime have been desperately adding their attempt on Iranophobia and against the interests of the great Iranian people,' he said.



He urged all the Iranian people from all walks of life to participate in the demonstrations to send the message to the Zionist regime that Palestine and the holy Quds have not been forgotten, and the liberation of the city remains the sacred cause of the Iranian people and all the Muslims.