Queiroz urges FIFA help after Nike boycott of Iranian players

Head coach of Iran's national football team Carlos Queiroz has called on FIFA to intervene after US sportswear giant Nike said it would not provide shoes to Iranian players in the World Cup in line with US sanctions.

"Players get used to their sports equipment, and it's not right to change them a week before such important matches," Queiroz was quoted as saying at a training session outside Moscow.

"We call on FIFA to come to our help in this issue," he added.

Iran's first Group B match will be held against Morocco in St. Petersburg on June 15 and Iranian players will have to wear another brand of cleats while 60 percent of all players will be wearing Nike's shoes in the 32-team World Cup, Presstv reported.

Even Swedish-born Iranian player Saman Ghoddos, an Ostersunds FK striker who is sponsored by Nike, will be forced to wear another brand.

Nike said its decision was in line with US President Donald Trump's announcement in May to withdraw the US from Iran's nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The sanctions are to kick in six months after the announcement, but a number of European companies have jumped the gun and already started winding down business in Iran.