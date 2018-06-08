Arani ends Iran’s medal drought at Asian Junior Athletics Championships

Iranian athlete Rayhaneh Arani reacts after finishing third in the junior women’s hammer throw competitions of the 18th edition of Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Gifu, Japan, on June 7, 2018.

Rayhaneh Arani has become the first female Iranian athlete to clinch a medal in the junior women’s competitions for the Islamic Republic, earning a bronze at the 18th edition of Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Japan.

Arani hurled the hammer to a distance of 55.26 meters in the central Japanese city of Gifu to beat the previous national junior record, and claim the third spot in the continental tournament, presstv.com reported.

Two contestants from China finished in the first and second positions, recording 65.00 and 56.40 meters respectively.

A Japanese athlete came fourth, and a representative from Qatar sat in the fifth slot.

The 18th edition of Asian Junior Athletics Championships kicked off on June 7, and will run through June 10, 2018.