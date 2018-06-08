RSS
1159 GMT June 08, 2018

News ID: 216333
Published: 0836 GMT June 08, 2018

Iran fails to book 2018 IBSA Goalball World Championships semi-final spot

Iran fails to book 2018 IBSA Goalball World Championships semi-final spot
The Iran men’s national goalball team

The Iran men’s national goalball team has missed out a place in the semi-final round of the 2018 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championships in Sweden, after it could not triumph over the Belgian side in the quarter-finals.

On Friday, the Belgium men's national goalball team trounced Iran 8-1 at the Baltiska Hallen Venue in the southern Swedish city of Malmö, presstv.com reported.

The result came a day after the Iranian outfit sustained a 4-14 loss at the hands of Germany in its last group stage fixture.

The 2018 IBSA Goalball World Championships started on June 3, and will finish on June 9, 2018.

The Iranian outfit had been pitted against Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, Japan and the United States in Pool B of the tournament.

Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Lithuania, Sweden and Turkey were drawn in Pool A.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for male and female athletes with a visual impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has bells embedded in it into the opponents' goal.

Teams alternate throwing or rolling the ball from one end of the playing area to the other, and players remain in the area of their own goal in both defense and attack. Players must use the sound of the bell to judge the position and movement of the ball. Games consist of two 12-minute halves.

 

   
