Protesters stage rally in Canada ahead of G7 summit

Demonstrators burn US and British flags at a protest march ahead of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. (Photo by Reuters)

Thousands of demonstrators have staged rallies to protest against the world leaders' gathering in Canada for the 44th Group of Seven (G7) summit.

The 44th G7 summit takes place on June 8 and 9 in La Malbaie in Quebec, presstv.com wrote.

On Thursday, demonstrators marched in the provincial capital Quebec towards the International Media Center housing most of the reporters following the summit while chanting slogans amid heavy riot police presence.

Protesters burned US and British flags at the protest ahead of the Friday’s meeting between leaders from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Japan, Germany and the host Canada.

Earlier, media sources ran reports regarding a rift between the traditional allies.

In particular, the Canadian and French presidents clashed with US President Donald Trump on trade tariffs, which is among the summit's main topics alongside the Iran nuclear deal and climate change.

The US president has imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imported from trade partners. The move has sparked anger and reprisals.

"The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be," Macron tweeted in English.

Macron, who met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa before they headed on to the summit, said he would rally support from his British, German and Italian counterparts to further isolate Trump.

"Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force," Macron added.

Trump responded using his favorite medium.

"Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the US massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers," he tweeted.

"The EU trade surplus with the US is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow."

"Why isn't the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the US," Trump later added.

"Take down your tariffs and barriers or we will more than match you!"

The policy differences between Trump and the other leaders are so huge that some observers have suggested renaming the G7 summit the G6+1.

Russia also used to be a member of the group, but its membership was suspended from the G8 in 2014.