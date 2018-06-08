Iran Culture Week to be held in Azerbaijan

Iran's Culture Week will be held in Baku and Ganja from June 27 to July 1, announced Iran's cultural attaché in Azerbaijan.

Asghar Farsi further said in a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev that the event provides an opportunity to introduce Iranian-Islamic culture and civilization to the Azerbaijani people.

He highlighted the need to expand cultural ties with neighboring countries, reported IRNA.

Culture and civilization of Iran and Azerbaijan are interconnected, he said calling for boosting ties with the Asian country.

Iran's Culture Minister Abbas Salehi will attend the cultural event at the head of a delegation.

Prominent Iranian classical and Persian traditional vocalist Salar Aqili will join a concert with Iran's National Orchestra in Baku, Farsi said.

The cultural week will also host an exhibition featuring calligraphies, paintings and miniatures by Iranian artists.