0455 GMT June 08, 2018

News ID: 216351
Published: 0138 GMT June 08, 2018

Iran’s Haddadi grabs silver at IAAF Diamond League

Iran's Haddadi grabs silver at IAAF Diamond League
Sports Desk

Iran’s Ehsan Haddadi kept up the momentum at the fifth round of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League, claiming a silver medal.

On Thursday, having bagged a bronze at the fourth round of the competitions in Rome, Italy, the 33-year-old Iranian took his tally to two at this year’s tournament in the Norwegian capital of Oslo after he finished second in the men’s discus throw contests with the best attempt of 67.55m.

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania – a silver medalist in Rome – registered a throw of 69.04m to collect the gold medal while Swedish athlete Daniel Stahl took the bronze with 67.04m.

The next round of the league will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 10.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Ehsan Haddadi
2018 IAAF Diamond League
men’s discus throw
