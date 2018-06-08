Persian arts on view in China's int'l fine arts exhibition

The 8th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts is underway at Shanghai Art Collection Museum through June 25.

Pieces on display include brilliantly colored carpet from Iran, an intricate Persian miniature, a box made from camel bones and Polish ceramics stamped with an Oriental flavor, shine.cn reported.

Organized by Shanghai Administration of Culture, Radio, Film and TV, Changning District government and the Shanghai Creative Industry Association, the exhibition is one of a series of events celebrating the 13th China Cultural Heritage Day on June 9.

According to the organizer, this year's edition — under the theme of 'Reconstruction of Tradition' — has attracted artists, craftsmen and cultural heritage inheritors from 12 countries and regions around the world.

Participants are well displaying how they have used techniques and skills to develop traditional arts into new designs with a modern twist.

Apart from the exhibition, the 6th International (Shanghai) Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum will invite artists, scholars and experts, as well as industry insiders and government officials, from both home and abroad to discuss the preservation of cultural legacies at Shanghai Arts and Design Academy.

They will share their experiences in exploring new ways of protecting and promoting cultural heritage in each country.