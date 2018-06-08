RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0454 GMT June 08, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216358
Published: 0219 GMT June 08, 2018

Persian arts on view in China's int'l fine arts exhibition

Persian arts on view in China's int'l fine arts exhibition

The 8th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts is underway at Shanghai Art Collection Museum through June 25.

Pieces on display include brilliantly colored carpet from Iran, an intricate Persian miniature, a box made from camel bones and Polish ceramics stamped with an Oriental flavor, shine.cn reported.

Organized by Shanghai Administration of Culture, Radio, Film and TV, Changning District government and the Shanghai Creative Industry Association, the exhibition is one of a series of events celebrating the 13th China Cultural Heritage Day on June 9.

According to the organizer, this year's edition — under the theme of 'Reconstruction of Tradition' — has attracted artists, craftsmen and cultural heritage inheritors from 12 countries and regions around the world.

Participants are well displaying how they have used techniques and skills to develop traditional arts into new designs with a modern twist.

Apart from the exhibition, the 6th International (Shanghai) Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum will invite artists, scholars and experts, as well as industry insiders and government officials, from both home and abroad to discuss the preservation of cultural legacies at Shanghai Arts and Design Academy.

They will share their experiences in exploring new ways of protecting and promoting cultural heritage in each country.

 

   
KeyWords
exhibition
Persian arts
China
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0495 sec