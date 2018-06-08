Intelligence minister: Several terrorist teams busted in western Iran

Iran’s intelligence minister said his forces have arrested members of a number of terrorist teams in the country’s western and southwestern areas in recent days.

Mahmoud Alavi said on Thursday that the terrorist teams were detected and disbanded in timely operations by the intelligence forces, Tasnim News Agency reported.

A considerable amount of explosives and a large number of weapons were confiscated from them in the raids, he added, noting that further details will be made public later.

The arrests came days after terrorists killed two Iranian border guards in the northwest of the country on Tuesday night.

During a gunfight at a border post near the city of Sardasht, two members of the Border Police were martyred.

The two servicemen, first lieutenant Yousef Piraneh and warrant officer Mahboub Qorbani were killed when a number of assailants affiliated with terrorist groups attacked the post.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m. local time at the border post, controlled by Sardasht border regiment.

Sardasht, a city in Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province, borders Iraq. Border posts in the area have frequently come under attack in the past, mainly by members of the PJAK terrorist group.