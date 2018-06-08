RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0454 GMT June 08, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216362
Published: 0245 GMT June 08, 2018

Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans

Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans

Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant Khazar, located in the Neftchala industrial zone, plans to produce about 2,000 cars until the end of this year, announced the chairman of the board of AzerMash, one of the plant's co-owners.

Emin Akhundov told reporters in Baku on Friday that in general the company plans to manufacture eight models of cars under the Khazar brand, as well as Peugeot and Renault, by the end of this year, reported Trend News Agency.

"The prices for cars will vary at 14,000-20,000 manats," he noted.

"In the long term, if we decide to establish production of car parts, the price may drop by 12-13 percent. It is also planned to produce models with automatic transmission. In general, the monthly production at the plant in the initial stage will be 160 cars."

On Aug. 6, 2016, a major Iranian automaker, Iran Khodro, and Azerbaijani company Azeurocar (a subsidiary of AzerMash) signed an agreement to establish a joint automobile factory in the Neftchala industrial zone.

The total cost of the project is estimated at 24 million manats. The Azerbaijani side has invested 75 percent in the factory, and the Iranian side has invested 25 percent.

   
KeyWords
Azerbaijan
Iran
car
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0618 sec