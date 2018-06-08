Iran plans direct shrimp exports to China

An official with Iran's Seafood Exporters Union said the government is planning to directly export shrimp to China.

According to Azer News, Deputy Head of Iran's Seafood Exporters Union Hassan Ahmadi Jazani further said, "We are in talks with relevant authorities to export potted shrimp to China and we plan to do this directly."

He added, "China was a major importer of Iranian shrimps as it used to purchase 70 percent of the country's shrimps."

In the past, the Chinese imported Iranian shrimps via ports of Vietnam, Ahmadi Jazani recalled, noting that Tehran is now seeking to deliver the small sea creatures to China directly as they can no longer use Vietnamese borders.

Iran produced some 20,000 tons of shrimps last year and this is expected to reach 30,000 in the year to March 21, 2019, he added.

"Once, Europe was a destination for Iranian shrimps, but it was later replaced with the UAE due to (banking) problems."

The deputy head of Iran's Seafood Exporters Union added that Iran is also experiencing the same problem with Dubai and that this can be settled once Europe helps facilitate banking and trade transactions under new circumstances.

Ahmadi Jazani pointed to Russia's market and said, "The problem with Russians is that they are interested in wholesale trade and we cannot do wholesale under our normal exporting circumstances."

He further said Iran and Russia need to open a letter of credit to boost business transactions.

Iran exported more than 82,450 tons of seafood worth $283 million in the nine months to Dec. 21, 2017, registering a 23-percent and a 37-percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to the figures for the same period of the previous year.

Shrimp culture in Iran is mainly practiced in the provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr in the south and Golestan in the north.