0454 GMT June 08, 2018

News ID: 216367
Published: 0252 GMT June 08, 2018

Iran expecting 11 new planes this year: Iran Air

Iran is expecting to take delivery of 11 passenger planes by the end of this year despite the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, head of the national flag carrier said.

Iran Air Managing Director Farzaneh Sharafbafi, who was in Australia to participate in the 74th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, said Iran Air is expecting to take delivery of 11 passenger planes, including eight planes from turboprop maker ATR and three from Airbus, IRNA reported.

Iran Air has ordered 200 passenger aircraft to Airbus, Boeing and ATR.

Earlier, Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, an advisor to Iranian minister of roads and urban development had said that ATR and Iran Air has agreed on the delivery of the ordered planes prior to the reinforcement of US sanctions against Iran.

He also said that there Iran and the two plane makers, Airbus and Boeing have been in correspondence but the details have not been made public.

European officials have reiterated their commitment to their obligations under the nuclear deal with Iran and to protect the European firms against the US sanctions.

   
Iran Air
Iran
plane
 
