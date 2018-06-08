RSS
0900 GMT June 08, 2018

News ID: 216377
Published: 0517 GMT June 08, 2018

Celebrity American chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

American celebrity chef, gifted storyteller and writer Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at the age of 61 in his hotel room in France.

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France working on an upcoming episode of his celebrated series "Parts Unknown."  He was found unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

He worked for CNN. The American broadcaster confirmed his death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide, Presstv Reported.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning.

CNN's statement continued: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.

In October 2014, Bourdain visited Iran and was mesmerized by the cuisine and hospitality of the people.

 

In recent years, the suicide rate in the United States has been going up sharply. It's now the 10th leading cause of death in the country, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

 

 

   
