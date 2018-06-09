RSS
0613 GMT June 09, 2018

News ID: 216393
Published: 0550 GMT June 09, 2018

Researchers strive to make solar energy sustainable

Researchers strive to make solar energy sustainable
published in swissinfo.ch

Swiss researchers warn that the solar energy industry needs to become more sustainable.

The Energy Storage Center of the Bern University of Applied Sciences is developing business models to improve the management of resources in the solar sector within the framework of an European Union research project, swissinfo.ch reported.

The Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) said that photovoltaics is becoming increasingly important and already covers four percent of Europe's energy needs.

However, the problem with this environmentally friendly energy is that more and more of the components of solar systems that are out of date are ending up in the garbage.

Together with European academic and industrial partners, the BFH is currently looking for ways to optimize the ecological and economic balance of the solar energy sector.

The EU backs the project, known as CIRCUSOL, as part of its ‘Horizon 2020’ research program.

CIRCUSOL focuses on the development of business solutions, based on the circular economy for the battery module and solar installation industry.

These business models encourage product life extension and facilitate raw material recycling.

 

 

   
