Iran, Pakistan discuss issues of mutual interests

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with his Pak counterpart Mamnoon Hussain reviewed issues of mutual interests.

Rouhani is in China to attend the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), IRNA reported.

During the meeting both sides stressed developing political and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian president who is to attend the 18th SCO summit in Qingdao upon the invitation by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, will also hold bilateral talks with the heads of states and delegations on the sidelines of the event.

“Four documents will be signed on fighting narcotics and organized crimes, Iran's role in 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, stock exchange and security cooperation, and academic cooperation,” Ali-Asghar Khaji, Iran's ambassador to Beijing said on Thursday.

Some senior officials, such as the Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, and Minister of Economy Masoud Karbasian are accompanying Rouhani in the visit.

SCO is an international organization founded on June 15, 2001, in China's Shanghai.

The heads of eight member states- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan — as well as those of the four observer states, Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, will attend the summit that is to be held on June 9-10.