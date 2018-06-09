Iran disabled swimmers bag two silver, three bronze in Berlin IDM

Iranian disabled swimmers snatched two silver and three bronze medals at (Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften Swimming) IDM Berlin 2018 held in Berlin, Germany.

The event started with the attendance of 550 athletes from 50 countries on June 7 and will be underway until June 10, IRNA reported.

Iran Shahin Izadyar in 100-meter freestyle with 57.10 seconds record ranked second.

In 4×100 meter category, Iranian team received a bronze medal.