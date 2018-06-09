Nearly 200 Iranian antiques to go on display in the Netherlands

Nearly 200 Iranian antique items will be featured in an exhibition titled 'Iran, Cradle of Civilization' at Drents Museum in the Netherlands, said the director general of the National Museum of Iran.

Jebrail Nokandeh added that 196 ancient antiques have been safely transferred to the Dutch museum to be exhibited.

"Based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the National Museum of Iran and Drents Museum in the Netherlands, 196 [historical] items from 70 ancient sites in the country have been transferred to Drents Museum to be showcased at an exhibition for five months," said Nokandeh.

'Iran, Cradle of Civilization' will begin on June 17 and continue until November 18 in Drents Museum in the city of Assen.

He said the selected antiquities were transferred to Drents Museum as scheduled on June 7, 2018 amid special security measures by both countries, ISNA wrote.

Items were chosen from National Museum of Iran and range from old Paleolithic period to Safavid era.

The official website of Drents Museum highlights that 'Iran, Cradle of Civilization' will take you on a journey through Iran's cultural history spanning a staggeringly long period from 7000 BCE until 1700 CE. From the very beginning — the earliest development of agriculture and livestock farming - to the civilization of the Elamites, the Persian Empire and the Islamic period.

Drents Museum will be presenting masterpieces from all those different periods from various findspots in Iran and on loan from the National Museum of Iran in Tehran. These treasures have long been hidden from the Western world. Many of them have never been exhibited in the Netherlands before, and have even never been on show outside Iran before.