0307 GMT June 09, 2018

News ID: 216410
Published: 0157 GMT June 09, 2018

China will continue economic ties with Iran

AP

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws, stressing that China will continue trade ties with Iran.

Chunying told IRNA that China and Iran had always maintained their economic and trade ties, and will continue such relations based on international rules and regulations. She said global powers must act as role models and pioneers of respecting international agreements.

Beijing, she said, has been clear about its position on the nuclear agreement and believes that following international agreements is among the key principles of diplomacy.

The spokeswoman added that China will “seriously” continue its cooperation with the European Union to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal with “power and authority.”

She made the remarks as the Iranian president traveled to China to participate in a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

 

 

   
